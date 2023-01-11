Imagine the queues! ’34-way traffic lights’ sign blunder in Lincoln
You’d be waiting a long time
Could this be Lincoln’s largest set of traffic lights?
Fortunately for drivers, the road sign warning of ’34 way control’ is just a typo, but is still got some giggles from locals.
The work is currently being carried out on Great Northern Terrace in Lincoln.
Despite a nearby sign being correct, this one at the temporary lights tells drivers to wait for a green light for very long time.
It has certainly raised a few eyebrows from people who’ve spotted the mistake.
However, there’s no mayhem on the roads as the sign is just a blunder.
National Grid said the local team have confirmed they have contacted the contractor and asked them to rectify the error as soon as possible and said “we apologised for any inconvenience caused”.
The Lincolnite has also contacted Lincolnshire County Council for a statement.
This is not the first time in recent years that road signage errors have captured the attention of people.
Just last year a typo saying ‘Immington’ appeared on a sign at Carholme Roundabout where the A46 and the A57 meet. National Highways apologised for the error at the time and said it would be corrected.
Highways England apologised back in 2021 after a road sign on the A46 Lincoln bypass got the spelling for Saxilby village wrong, calling it “Saxibily”. An eyewitness who saw the sign typo also reported another mistake on the same road, with a sign for Thorpe on the Hill reading “Thrope on the Hill”.
