It’s back! Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz returns on March 17, 2023

The Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz organised by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and Visual Print and Design will return on Friday, March 17.

In 2021 the third event raised £2,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. More than 100 people joined the speed quiz fun at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, and enjoyed fizz and a two course meal.

For 2023, the fourth annual quiz night will raise funds for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Gary Burr, Community & Corporate Manager said: “As a charity we help support staff to deliver outstanding care to our patients, their families, and carers at Lincolnshire Hospitals. Funding the extras which we know can’t be provided by the NHS alone.

“We strive to make a real difference by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, our visitor, and our staff. This goes beyond the NHS budget and supports and invests in pioneering research that will improve the care received and health outcomes across Lincolnshire”

For our fourth event we are moving to The Drill on Free School Lane, from 6pm for the drinks reception, and 7pm for the food and quiz. We will also have some extra entertainment for the evening including a round of drag bingo from Lincoln’s very own Celine Begone followed by some live music to round of the evening.

Tickets are available for only £37.50 per person with a two course meal (posh sausages and mash & veg, plus dessert, veggie option available) and a fizz reception. All proceeds will be donated to charity. Book your tickets now.

The quiz will once again be hosted by quizmaster extraordinaire Ronnie Byrne, and if you haven’t attended previously, you’ll find it quite a different experience.

The speed quiz is available via a mobile app (only one needed per team), and the team with the quickest correct answers wins. There are several rounds, including music, local knowledge, current affairs and sport.

After the meal and the quiz, charity representatives will pick the raffle winners. If your business is interested in donating a gift/voucher for the charity raffle, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Katrina Burrill, Commercial Director of Stonebow Media and MyLocal Lincolnshire, said: “After a successful year of hosting events in 2022 we’re excited to welcome everyone to our fourth charity Bangers and Fizz night.

“This year we’ve mixed things up a bit by adding in a round of drag bingo and music at the end of the evening, whilst also raising vital funds for the Lincolnshire NHS Charity so please do book soon. In 2021 we sold out in 48 hours so book in your team as soon as possible.”

BOOK YOUR TEAM FOR THE QUIZ HERE