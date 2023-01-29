Jailhouse Frock ready to turn back time with vintage clothing store

The newest business on Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter will serve as a time machine back to the 1950s, as Jailhouse Frock prepares to showcase its vintage clothing hauls.

Jailhouse Frock opened at 41 Sincil Street on Saturday, January 28, and it sees local business woman Emma Haigh, 26, fulfilling her dream to open a vintage clothing store.

Labelled ‘fashion for the femme fatale’, there will be outfits inspired by the looks of the 1940s and 50s, with authentic ranges designed to fit a range of sizes.

Dresses, jeans, blouses, jackets and bags can be found inside the brightly decorated store, which is unmissable on Sincil Street given its pink exterior.

Emma told The Lincolnite that it has been “a dream” of hers for some time now, and she is “very excited” to get going.

“During the third lockdown in January, we were sat on the sofa and I figured now would be the best time to start thinking about my future, I’ve always wanted to own my own business and I love vintage clothing along with the whole scene that comes with it.

“My partner and I are learning how to jive, we love the fashion, the music, the style of that era, and I just wanted to have a slice of it for myself.”

Eye-catching features at the store celebrate all body types, with clothing suitable to fit people of all shapes and sizes, as well as accessories that grab your attention in the form of leopard print design or vivid colours.

Emma explained: “It is an immersive 1950s experience with excellent customer service and high quality clothing with a vintage theme.

“The products here are different and under no threat of falling out of style, we want you to stand out from the crowd and that’s what these clothes will help you do.”

Jailhouse Frock is in a truly enviable location for all businesses, situated at Lincoln’s redeveloped Cornhill Quarter – and Emma says she is honoured to have secured a space in such a desirable spot.

She said: “Honestly I can’t really believe we’ve managed to secure a place in the Cornhill, with all the redevelopments it just feels like the prime place to have a shop in Lincoln.

“I’m just so excited to be here. All the other businesses have been so welcoming and lovely to us, everyone is wishing me luck so I just hope it is successful and people appreciate the work that has gone into it.”

Jailhouse Frock opens in Lincoln on Saturday, January 28, and customers making their first order online or in store can join the Bad Girl’s Club mailing list to receive an exclusive welcome pack.

