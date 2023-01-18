Lincoln and Spalding each get £20m to Level Up roads and leisure

Lincoln and Spalding have each been awarded £20 million from the government Levelling Up funding.

The money will enable the construction of two much-needed bridges in Lincoln which will link the Western Growth Corridor to Tritton Road for a new housing development.

The City of Lincoln Council bid, made in partnership with MP Karl McCartney, will reduce congestion on Skellingthorpe Road.

The major project will help to enable the construction of 3,200 homes and other businesses in city’s western region.

Work is anticipated to start by beginning of 2024, with completion in March 2025.

The Castle Sports Complex in Spalding has also been given £20 million to create brand new facilities.

A six-lane 25m pool would be created, along with a floodlit football pitch and a multi-use games area.

There are also plans for a new larger teaching pool suitable for learners, family swimming, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

East Lindsey has also been awarded £8 million to save three at-risk cultural sites in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

These include the Grade II listed Alford Manor House, which will become part of a community visitor complex, and Alford’s only remaining windmill, which will be brought back into commercial use as part of a community complex.

However, Boston has missed out on its £20 million bid to rejuvenate the PE21 brownfield site in the town centre.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential.

“This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in the East Midlands.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now