Lincoln end-of-life patient married the love of her life

An end-of-life patient at St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln fulfilled her wish to get married to the love of her life, who has been her partner for 35 years.

Jean Lish, who is better known by her middle name Carol, has been cared for by St Barnabas since December 29 last year, receiving palliative care at the newly refurbished Inpatient Unit in Lincoln.

Carol and her partner Brian Markham tied the knot in a ceremony in the patient’s lounge, which was transformed into a lovely wedding venue with flowers and decorations on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Friends and family of the couple were in attendance, along with some St Barnabas staff, as Carol walked down the aisle to Etta James’ song ‘At Last’.

Carol was wearing her favourite white and blue dress and Brian was in a navy blue suit.

After City of Lincoln Council registrars performed the official ceremony, the couple were showered in colourful confetti and tucked into a cake and buffet prepared by the cooks at the Hospice.

Ally Brown, Deputy Ward Sister at the Inpatient Unit, said: “I am over the moon for Carol and Brian. It’s been such an incredible experience for all of us. My fellow staff members and I are all honoured to have witnessed this magnificent moment, and I am so pleased we were able to fulfil Carol’s wish.

“We are not miracle workers, but on days like this, we know how lucky we are to be able to help our patients make their dreams come true.”

St Barnabas added that it would like to thank The Showroom by YMCA Lincolnshire for providing the Hospice with wedding decorations and Party Planet Lincoln for the balloons and wedding banners.

