Lincoln man arrested by specialist officers and recalled to prison

He was wanted for burglary and theft

Lee Ward, 44, of Sheridan Close, Lincoln, has been recalled to prison after being arrested on Monday (23 January) by specialist officers.

A concerted effort to locate Ward had been underway for the past several days after he breached his licence conditions.

Following a number of lines of enquiry including police and community intelligence, he was located in the Outer Circle Road area of the city Monday afternoon, arrested and brought into custody.

He has now been returned to prison where he will resume his sentence.

