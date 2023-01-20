Lincoln men jailed over drugs gang crimes

Praise for police officers who removed the crime gang from Lincoln’s streets

A judge praised a team of Lincolnshire police officers who removed a County Lines crime gang from the streets of Lincoln.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight made the remarks after the last two members of an organised crime group who dealt drugs on the streets of Lincoln were jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Kelvin Tutani, 27, who played a significant role in the street dealing, and who was caught with an altered firearm at his Lincoln flat, was jailed for four years and ten months.

Alex Amanuel, 28, who was recruited into the conspiracy and whose offending was largely operational, was jailed for four years and two months.

Stephen Bailey, prosecuting, said there was no evidence of the gun being used, but added Tutani was the significant player in running his own drugs phone line, dubbed the Cam line by police.

Mr Bailey said an undercover officer called Tim, who was operating in Lincoln, received a marketing message from Tutani on December 2, 2020.

On December 8 Tim was directed to Portland Street where he bought two wraps of heroin for £20 from Tutani.

Another deal was done the next day and on both occasions Tutani was accompanied by Amanuel, the court heard.

On December 15 Amanuel was actively involved in a crack-cocaine deal near Keddington stores, the court was told.

Three days later Tutani was found in possession of drugs. He was arrested and when police went to Tutani’s then address in Aylesbury Close they found Amanuel sat on a large knife and £815 cash.

Videos of Tutani holding large amounts of cash were also found

Further marketing messages were received by Tim in January 2021, and on February 9 Tutani travelled with others to Nottingham and then returned to Lincoln.

On the morning of February 22 Tutani admitted “doling out drugs” in a message to his girlfriend.

When officers raided the property where Tutani was then living in Yarborough Road, Lincoln, on June 21 another man was present and tried to hide an altered firearm behind a bath panel.

Tutani later gave police a prepared statement in which he denied any involvement with the shortened shotgun but forensic evidence later proved this was not true.

Tutani, of Yarborough Road, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 01/12/2020 and 25/06/2021 and possession of an altered firearm without a firearm certificate on 21/06/2021.

Amanuel, now of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between 01/12/2020 and 25/06/2021.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, said while it was accepted Tutani was behind the Cam line it was only functioning for two months and was further away from the source of the drugs.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Tutani was a drugs user and became involved after falling into debt and seeking to pay it off.

“The firearm wasn’t his, it was left in his property, but it wasn’t to protect his drugs,” Mr Cranmer-Brown added.

In mitigation, the court was told Amanuel had no direct convictions of violence related to drugs.

DCI Mike Parsons, DS Adam Petty and DC Mike Simpson were among the team of Lincolnshire Police officers who led Operation Stabilise and were praised by Judge Sjolin Knight.

In total the undercover operations led to jail sentences totalling over 130 years.

The judge said: “I have been very impressed by this investigation.

“I commend all the officers and civilian investigators for their excellent and vital work, and for the good of society.”

