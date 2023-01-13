Lincoln school teacher charged with drink driving
She has been released on bail
A teacher from a Lincoln secondary school has been charged with drink driving.
Lincolnshire Police were called to Priory Academy LSST on Cross O’Cliff Hill, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln at 9.39am on January 11, 2023.
Siobhan Clarke, 49, of Millbeck Drive in Lincoln has been charged with driving under the influence, police said.
She has been released on bail and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date.
A spokesperson for the school said as a legal process is involved there can be no comment from the Academy or Trust.
