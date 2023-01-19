Lincoln woman recalled to prison for ‘being out beyond curfew’

The historic County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln Bailgate will see a renovation costing more than £500,000, as the new owners look to breathe fresh life into the building.

Last August the city of Lincoln was shocked to hear of news that The County Assembly Rooms, the 18th century events venue situated in the Bailgate area, had been visited by bailiffs who changed the locks at the building over claims the tenants owed almost £90,000 in rent.

County Assembly Rooms Events Ltd, the tenants at the time, said that they requested for a rent break during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the hospitality sector was left reeling by multiple lockdowns and a complete eradication of footfall.

The building was eventually handed over to Pro Event Specialists Ltd, allowing for the County Assembly Rooms to continue operations and maintain its status as a much-loved hospitality venue.

Pro Event Specialists Ltd, fronted by Gill and Matt Hunter alongside Andy Richmond and Khairil Hodgson, actually organised weddings for the County Assembly Rooms between 2010 and 2014 – but this will be the firm’s first gig at a static venue on a permanent basis.

Gill told The Lincolnite: “Our aims are to make it a more unique tourist attraction for the city, driving business into Lincoln while also remaining in touch with the heritage of the area.

“We want to go for an affordable offering, while also being able to offer the high-end events that reflect the classic period of Edwardian and Georgian times.”

The new tenants now have very big plans for the building. It will maintain its primary purpose as a wedding and social gatherings venue, keeping hold of the natural history that is steeped in the Assembly Room walls, but changes are aplenty.

The Edwardian Tea Room at the back of the building will remain the same, standing as a main concept for the whole building’s period settings in other function rooms.

The Regency Wedding room will also be maintained as the main spot for marriage receptions due to its status as a listed site, but the nearby bar in the next room will be removed and replaced with an additional function suite with a dancefloor.

The quirkiest addition seems to be plans for a new-look bar space at the front of the building, which will be aptly called The Nearest Bar, in order to answer the age old question of “where’s the nearest bar” for visitors to the city.

The full renovation is expected to cost north of £500,000 and Pro Event Specialists hope it will be closing to completion by May – in time for a busy summer of potential bookings.

Once complete, the Assembly Rooms will employ 21 full time staff, 30-40 part time crew members and use 50-60 local suppliers, serving as a hub for jobs in the Lincoln area as well as being a popular events venue.

In the meantime, events have been and will be taking place at the County Assembly Rooms to prepare residents and visitors for the future of the site.

An event inspired by Netflix show Bridgerton will happen in February, and there are plans for Titanic and Sherlock Holmes-themed evenings at the Edwardian Tea Room in the near future.

Hunter added: “We know the warts of the building and are aware that a lot of work needs to be done, it is in need of some TLC but we can’t wait to show what we have lined up.”

