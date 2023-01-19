Lincoln woman recalled to prison for ‘being out beyond curfew’
She will now serve the remaining 10 weeks in custody.
A woman previously jailed for fraud offences has been returned to prison after breaching her licence within days of being released from prison.
Romayne Thompson, 30, of Newland Street West, Lincoln, was jailed on 2 November to 20 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to four fraud by false representation charges and a breach of a previously-issued CBO which prohibited begging.
Our investigations which led to the original conviction had found that she would approach people in their home and make false claims including claiming to be pregnant and unwell as well claiming to be a charity worker to elicit money.
She was released on licence on Tuesday 10 January, and it was reported she had breached her licence conditions by being out when her curfew did not permit it, and by being in an exclusion zone to be on 10th January.
She was arrested on 12 January and will now serve the remaining 10 weeks in custody.
She is also the subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which is in place until August 2024 and has specific conditions not to beg for money or goods within the Lincoln city boundary. This CBO will remain in place after her sentence has completed.
We keep a continued watch of people who are given CBOs, and we are proactively releasing Thompson’s image so that members of the community have the opportunity to stay clear of any potential offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.
If you have an incident you feel needs police attention, please contact us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.
