Lincoln woman wanted on recall to prison
Following further breaches of her licence conditions
We are appealing for help to locate Jodie Bailey, 36, who is wanted on recall to prison.
She is of no fixed address and has ties to the Lincoln area, but may have left the city.
She was released from prison on 30 December following a conviction in October for committing theft offences during a suspended sentence for theft.
She has been recalled to prison following further breaches of her licence conditions.
She is also wanted in connection with a fraud offence.
If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 83 of 03 January.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now