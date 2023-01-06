Lincolnshire coast radar masts planned to monitor climate change

Plans for a series of radar masts along the East Coast of Lincolnshire will help “build a resilient future” in the face of climate change.

Marlan Maritime Technologies and the Environment Agency have applied to East Lindsey District Council to build six near-17m high radar masts along the seafront in order to monitoring storms, as well as help with long-term management against coastal risks.

The six locations are each between 5-8km apart, with close proximity to the shore and minimal obstructions.

They will include Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre, Skegness Main Festival Park, Ingoldmells Point, Anderby Creek, Trustthorpe Woldgrift Drain and the Great Eau Outfall.

Documents before the council say the six masts have been submitted as one application because they are required to work together to form a “complete and seamless coverage” of the coast.

The proposal to construct a series of radar masts will “ensure the entire coverage of this section of the East Lincolnshire coast and the collection of the best quality data possible during the five-year period the masts will be in situ,” said the planning document.

“It is clear in both national and local policy, that there is an urgent need to adapt and plan for climate change to build a more resilient future.

“We believe our proposals are a valuable tool in helping the understanding and monitoring of impacts on the coastline and its assets that will result data to inform the evidence and decisions in the future.”

They said the masts would include no more visual impact than “typical street furniture” such as lighting columns or flagpoles, and that there would be minimal noise levels and no impact on human health.

