Lincolnshire health boss encourages people to wear face masks
The fight against the latest wave of flu and coronavirus
A Lincolnshire health boss is encouraging people to wear masks as the fight against the flu and coronavirus continues.
Since the start of the pandemic, hospital staff have been constantly wearing face masks, and now patients and visitors are being asked to do the same again.
BBC Look North said in the hospitals in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire there are 228 patients with flu and 119 with coronavirus, and mask wearing is one way they hope to stop the numbers from going higher.
Professor Derek Ward, Lincolnshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, told BBC Look North: “There is a really strong evidence base now that if people are wearing face coverings it will reduce your risk of catching the disease.
“If you’ve had all your vaccines that’s going to reduce your risk of catching the disease, if you keep two metres plus from people that’s going to reduce your risk of catching the diseases.”
