Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO to be given citizen award at Palace of Westminster

Lincolnshire’s answer to the late Steve Irwin will be recognised for his dedicated work with rescued animals at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, when he receives the British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster this month.

Steve Nichols is the CEO at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and has dedicated his life to helping animals and bringing joy to people’s lives through the medium of rescued creatures.

He is one of just 29 individuals to be recognised by The People’s Honours, receiving the British Citizen Award for Volunteering & Charitable Giving, as well as the coveted BCA Medal of Honour.

The British Citizen Award is seen as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary people in everyday life who go above and beyond to represent today’s multicultural and welcoming UK.

Steve founded a charity in the early 90s to both assist local parrot owners and their pets, and take rescued parrots to see terminally ill children – though his mission would soon change from parrots to the wider animal community.

Relocating to the Lincolnshire countryside from Sheffield in 1999, Steve intended to create a sanctuary for parrots that could be visited by owners and sick children, aptly naming it the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

He diversified and increased his animal protection, assisting a vast array of animals that were owned privately and could not be cared for – including the largest collection of Bengal Tigers in the United Kingdom.

Thanks to Steve’s dedicated work, trustees and staff at the park are now responsible for over 1,500 animals, each with a uniquely created facility that provides a therapeutic value to many areas of the mental health sector.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has earned a dedicated supporter base, amassing millions of online views and close to 100,000 page likes on Facebook, as well as attracting thousands of visitors to the park itself.

The medal presentation will be hosted by TV personality Nick Knowles, and attended by Lord Dholakia and Specsavers founder Dame Mary Perkins.

Steve Nichols will be given his award at the Palace of Westminster, the meeting place of both the House of Lords and Houses of Parliament, on January 26, awarded to him by senior representatives from official event partners and sponsors One Stop, Places for People, Specsavers and Big Bus London.

Jack Taylor, Head of Community Partnerships at One Stop: “This year’s medalists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time.

“At One Stop we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We’re proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees.”