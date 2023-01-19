Louth family department store to close after over two centuries of trading
A big blow for Louth Market Place
The owners of a 240-year-old department store in Louth has said it is closing “with a heavy heart” after struggles with the cost of living crisis.
Eve & Ranshaw has been a feature of Louth’s Market Place for over 200 years, trading in the Lincolnshire town since 1781.
The store will now close on March 4, with the online shop shutting down on January 30.
An announcement was made via the business’ social media channels on Wednesday morning, saying that the store is “no longer viable” in the current economic climate.
A statement from Eve & Ranshaw reads: “We are immensely proud of our shop and its heritage. In recent year we have faced some challenging times with changes in customer shopping habits, lockdown closures, rising business costs and the current cost of living crisis.
“Regrettably, it has now reached a point where the department store is no longer viable.”
Thanks were given to the loyal support of local customers through generations of trading, as well as to the “dedicated shop team” who worked at Eve & Ranshaw over the years.
The statement continues: “We hope that you and your family and friends will visit us in the last weeks before we close. We look forward to seeing you in the shop and bid our final goodbyes.”
Large discounts will be available for people in the final weeks of business, and customers are advised to spend gift cards and loyalty points as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
