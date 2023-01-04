Man admits Spalding murder after previous denial
He pleaded guilty before trial began
A Spalding man faces life imprisonment after he today (Wednesday) pleaded guilty to murdering one man and trying to kill another in the Lincolnshire town.
Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on 20 December 2021.
Wayne Rule, 46, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, had previously denied murdering Mr Kirk.
He also denied the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.
Rule was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court later this month.
However Rule today pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court.
Rule was remanded into custody and will be sentenced by Mr Justice Holgate on 16 January.
Judge Hirst told Rule: “You will be sentenced on 16 January by Mr Justice Holgate. Until then you are remanded into custody.”
