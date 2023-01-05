Man assaults staff and steals vodka from Lincoln Co-op
Nobody was seriously injured
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with a robbery.
Our officers attended a report of a robbery at the Co-operative in Burton Road, Lincoln, in which a man assaulted staff before leaving with a bottle of Vodka. No one was seriously injured.
This happened at around 7.57am on 27 December.
The man is described as white, around 5ft 8inc, slim build with medium dark brown hair in a top knot. He had facial hair and was wearing a bright yellow coat.
If you have seen this man, or know who he is, please call us on 101 and quote incident 314 of 27 December.