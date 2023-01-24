Man banned from Lincolnshire after firearms arrest

He was arrested after an incident in Skegness

Update 24 January

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a possible firearms offence in Skegness.

We received a report that a brick had been thrown at a car window at the junction of Grosvenor Road on 13 January. There was also an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm.

Following inquiries, the 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and has been released on bail, with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire.

We are continuing to carry out our investigations.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101 and quote incident 187 of 13 January.

Update, 7.50pm: We are appealing for information following an incident in Skegness, this afternoon (13 January).

Our Force Control Room received a call at 1.33pm reporting that a brick had been thrown at the window of a car located at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Cavendish Road. There was also a report that a firearm may have been used, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.

One person, a woman, sustained minor injuries to her head. She did not require medical attention.

To protect the public and our colleagues, firearms officers were deployed and attended a property on Grosvenor Road, this afternoon. The road was closed while our officers attended, but no one was located at the address.

We are now appealing for anyone in the area at around 1.30pm this afternoon to contact us if they saw anything, or for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact us on 101, quoting Incident 187 of 13 January.

Original release: We are in attendance at Grosvenor Road, Skegness, due to an ongoing incident.

The road is currently cordoned off. We will update when possible.

