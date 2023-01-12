Marine pilot who died in tragic ‘fall from ladder’ named
Rest in peace Francisco
A marine pilot working for Associated British Ports who sadly died after a ‘fall from a pilot ladder’ in the Humber Estuary has now been named.
Francisco Galia, who was an Italian national living in Hull, was attempting to board a ship that was bound for King George Dock in Hull on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
The ship was about two-and-a-half miles east of spurn point and as Mr Galia climbed a ladder up the side of the ship he fell, according to BBC Look North.
There was a rescue attempt made by colleagues and the coastguard and Mr Galia was taken to hospital, but sadly he later died. An investigation has been launched into his death by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said: “The MAIB has begun an investigation into a fall from a pilot ladder in the Humber Estuary on the 8th January resulting in one fatality.
“A team of MAIB inspectors and technical staff were deployed to the accident site on Sunday and are in the process of gathering evidence to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic accident.
“The purpose of MAIB’s investigation is to improve safety and where lessons can be learnt, recommendations will be made to prevent reoccurrence.”
An Associated British Ports spokesperson previously said: “ABP is saddened to confirm that that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
“The gentleman’s next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.”
