North Flee Camp: Fourth absconder from Boston open prison in a year

Lincolnshire police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Paul Clohessy.

Clohessy, aged 36, failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp open prison in Freiston, Boston, on 16 January where he was serving a six-year prison sentence for drug offences.

He is described as white, 5ft, 11, with blue eyes. Blonde hair and is clean shaven. He has a scar under his tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on both arms.

The police believe Clohessy may be in the Merseyside area, potentially Birkenhead.

Clohessy is the fourth prisoner to abscond from North Sea Camp in 12 months, with Boston & Skegness MP Matt Warman previously saying the fault lies “with the system” in relation to these events continuing to occur.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call the police on 101 and quote incident 278 of 16 January.

