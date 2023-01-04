‘Offensive graffiti’ spray painted onto Lincolnshire village road in pothole protest

The main road in Ancaster has a problem with potholes and someone has tried to grab the county council’s attention by spray panting them with graffiti.

While some described it as ‘offensive’, others found have found the incident ‘funny’.

The yet-to-be-identified pothole sprayer appeared to be calling on the council to take action, with messages including ‘Do me again’ and ‘I’m bored now’, and other more offensive terms, but Lincolnshire County Council has hit out at the stunt.

One local resident told BBC Look North: “Personally, I think it’s quite funny. I know some people are quite offended by the language, but if it gets attention I think that’s probably a good thing in the end.”

Describing the bad pothole problem, another resident said: “It’s shaking the houses to pieces when a lorry hits them, I’m all the time patching the roof up, it’s a rumble, it’s like a little earthquake, but there’s so many potholes, it’s not just one bang it’s several.”

Lincolnshire County Council said in a statement to BBC Look North: “It’s a shame somebody has defaced part of our county with graphic terms of this nature and that vital funds will have to be diverted for its clean up.”

It added that crews were making temporary repairs to the worst effected and these were ordered before the graffiti appeared, but that when staff were on site they were allegedly met with verbal abuse.

The county council also said that a more thorough repair which will involve a rebuild of the entire surface is planned for March 2023.

