One star hygiene rating for Lincoln High Street takeaway

A Lincoln High Street takeaway has received a one star hygiene rating following an inspection by a food safety officer on December 12, 2022.

King Shawarma, located on Lincoln High Street, was found to have inadequate standards in hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. The inspection report was published on January 16, 2023.

According to the inspection report, improvement was necessary in all three areas inspected. The report cited issues with hygienic handling where it is deemed that improvement is necessary.

Additionally, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were found to be lacking.

The inspection also found that the management of food safety at the takeaway was inadequate and major improvement was needed.

The Lincolnite tried to contact the takeaway, but was told that there was no manager available to speak to.

