Plans to build 64 homes on Gainsborough industrial site approved

A fundraiser to help a family pay for a magical trip to Disneyland for their terminally ill daughter has received unprecedented support – as donations tip over the £50,000 mark in less than one week.

The fundraising effort is for 3-year-old Lily Jane Harley from Louth, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 Ependymoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, just over a year ago.

Despite countless sessions of proton radiotherapy in Germany and chemotherapy in Sheffield, the toll taken on Lily’s brain and spine has left the family hearing the news they all feared.

Lily’s family were told she has just months to live after a routine MRI scan flagged up a return of the cancer at the start of 2023.

Her parents, Em and Josh, are now looking to give Lily the best experiences possible before it is too late, including a memorable trip to Disneyland Paris.

To aid this, a community GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend to help contribute towards the costs – and it exploded with support.

At the time of reporting, just six days after the fundraiser went live, the total now stands at £50,520 from over 3,000 separate donors.

It is a story so heartbreaking that the impact was felt deeply in the local community of Louth and beyond, so these fundraising efforts should be able to cover that once-in-a-lifetime trip for Lily and her family.

Donors were touched by the “resilience and bravery” of Lily during this unimaginably difficult time, particularly for somebody so young.

Brioney Johnson, the organiser of the fundraiser, said: “This is something no child should ever have to go through.

“She has taken it in her stride with the biggest smile. I can’t put into words how proud everyone is of not only Lils, but her parents Em and Josh too.

“It has been unimaginable for them all and they’ve been SO brave and strong throughout.

“She is a true inspiration and is so so loved. Em, Josh and their friends and family all really appreciate your kind gestures and support during this horrific time.

“Lily, we all love you more than the sun, the moon and the stars gorgeous girl – keep showing us that beautiful smile. You deserve everything and more.”

Meanwhile, Grimsby RUFC player Lewis Rothenburg is hoping to raise more money for Lily this weekend.

He said: “After seeing a post on social media, I wanted to help. Around the club there is a lot of us with our own children at similar ages to Lily and other players with nieces and nephews.

“I’d like to think of it was one of us in the same situation people would do they same and come together to help especially the rugby club.

“The lads around the club are a great bunch and are always willing to help out where they can so my aim is to get a van full of unicorns on Saturday after the both the first and second team games, as we are both at home, and then deliver them personally to Little Louth – educational fun + roleplay.”

