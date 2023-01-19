Police dogs sniff six drug arrests in Lincoln

Six people have been arrested for various drugs offences in Lincoln thanks to proactive work by officers and Police Dogs Ted and Eric to tackle suspected dealing and related crime in the city.

Earlier this week there was a significant presence of officers and PCSOs in Carr Street and the surrounding area to disrupt suspected drug dealing. On Monday (16 January) a vehicle was stopped in Tritton Road after it was previously seen by police in suspicious circumstances on Staunton Street, Lincoln.

During a search of the vehicle, cash and drugs were recovered with help from PD Eric. A 19 year-old-man, and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

As a result of the vehicle search, a property in Carr Street was searched which PD Eric also helped with. Further drugs and cash were recovered from the address. A 44-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All three have been released under investigation, and our enquiries are ongoing.

The following day, we received intelligence that a vehicle suspected to be involved in an offence was in the local area, and this was stopped by Response officers, NPT and Spec Ops in South Park.

PD Ted was brought in to sniff out any illegal substances, and he located a quantity of cannabis in the vehicle.

Three men, aged 23, 24 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. The 23-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit of a drug, namely cocaine.

Cash and phones were also recovered and are being examined as part of our enquiries.

A further four properties were searched in Bishops Gate, Roman Pavement, Bathurst Street and Usher Green and further drugs and cash were recovered from these properties.

The two days of action were carried out by the Force’s Proactive team, the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team, and Special Operations. We also worked in partnership with the CCTV and housing team form the City of Lincoln Council.

Inspector Jon Birkin said: “We’re out on our streets every day tackling drug-dealing, violent disorder or finding missing people – to name just a few things – and activity like this shows the public the work we do on their behalf. We take drug dealing and drug use very seriously because there is often associated crime such as theft, ASB, and sometimes more violent offences.

“These can have a significant impact on the people living and working in an area. This week’s work is just a small example of what we’re doing week-in, week-out, and we will continue to do so.

“We couldn’t do this without the help and support of our community, and we would like to appeal to them to continue to support our efforts by reporting issues they witness or have a concern about. This helps us to build an intelligence picture so that we can take the steps needed to rectify an issue.”

