Police looking for man believed to be in Lincoln for prison recall

Ursula Lidbetter, the retired Lincolnshire Co-op Chief Executive, was given an honorary doctorate by the University of Lincoln this week.

She awarded it during graduation ceremonies for University of Lincoln alumni on Thursday at Lincoln Cathedral.

Lidbetter worked at the Lincolnshire Co-op for 37 years, building her way up from working on the tills and shelf stacking to becoming the company’s first ever female CEO – a position she served for 18 years before retiring at the end of 2022.

Before her retirement, Ursula sat down with The Lincolnite to reflect on her career and the many large-scale projects she oversaw, including the creation of the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park, and the redevelopment of the Cornhill Quarter.

Ursula received an MBE in 2012 and an OBE in 2019 for her efforts to help Lincolnshire’s economy blossom over the last two decades.

On receiving her award, Ursula Lidbetter said: “Thank you to the University of Lincoln for the honour that you have bestowed on me today.

“Being here today takes me back to my own graduation in Operational Research and Management in 1984.

“To all of you graduating today, I encourage you to pursue a career that has real meaning for you and makes a difference to others, and to work in collaboration with those who can help you achieve that purpose.

“To use a phrase borrowed from the former Bishop of Lincoln, John Saxby – If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

She was presented with her doctorate by the University of Lincoln’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Andrew Hunter, who praised Ursula’s service to Lincolnshire’s local economy.

Ursula Lidbetter was not only the Lincolnshire Co-op Chief Executive for 18 years, she also spent a time chairing the national Co-operative Group, as well as leading the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce for almost 20 years and having a stint as the leader of Lincoln Business Improvement Group.

This recognition means that Ursula has completed the local education set, with a University of Lincoln doctorate to go alongside the honorary degree she received from Bishop Grosseteste University in 2014.

Ursula Lidbetter has been replaced as Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Co-op by ex-Wilkos Managing Director Alison Hands, following her retirement.

