Police looking for man believed to be in Lincoln for prison recall
He failed to adhere to the conditions of his licence
We are appealing for help to locate Dean Millington, 43, who is wanted on recall to prison.
He was convicted in 2014 for robbery and was released on licence 31 October 2022. Millington has been recalled to prison for failing to adhere to the conditions of his licence.
It is believed he will be in the Moorland and Boultham areas of Lincoln.
If you see Millington, or have information about his whereabouts, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 23000053097.
