Police sniffer dogs make paw-some visit to children’s wards at Lincoln hospital

There was lots of tail wagging and plenty of smiling faces as children, parents and staff met police sniffer dogs at Lincoln County Hospital.

The Lincoln Neighbourhood Police Team made a visit to Lincoln County Hospital’s children’s wards with their Dog Section’s sniffer dogs towards the end of 2022.

The team spread cheer among the children on both Rainforest and Safari wards, with a visit from cocker spaniel police dogs Erik and Ted, giving out lots of cuddles and a keepsake cuddly toy.

One parent of a child on Rainforest Ward said: “This is the first time I have seen them laugh and smile since we arrived at hospital. It was a joy to see so many happy children even though they are poorly.”

Police Community Support Officer Kat Bannister said: “We have been visiting the hospitals for the past 15 years, aside from the last three year break due to COVID-19. Our visit is always extremely well received by children, parents and staff.

“It is lovely to spread some festive cheer among the children to help them forget they are in hospital. It also promotes a positive relation between the public and the police so they can see the nice side of local officers and PCSOs.”

Kay Probert, Ward Sister on Safari Ward, said: “It was great to welcome the police back! It made the day for many of our patients and staff. The dogs were so friendly and well-behaved, with the extra gift of a cuddly toy. We’re now all ready for Christmas.”

