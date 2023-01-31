‘Revenge arson’: Grimsby woman jailed for setting fire to neighbour’s flat
A woman who set fire to her neighbour’s flat after a disagreement has been sentenced to six years in prison following her appearance at court last week.
Janie Peckitt, aged 57, of Haycroft Street in Grimsby appeared before Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday 25 January for sentencing after pleading guilty to arson with intent to endanger life and the assault of an emergency worker at an earlier date.
On Wednesday 10 August 2022, Janie Peckitt had an argument with a resident at a neighbouring property.
Following the altercation, Janie made attempts to confirm which address the neighbour lived at so she could seek revenge by setting fire to the premises.
Armed with lighter fluid on Thursday 11 August 2022, she sent pictures to associates asking for an alibi in an attempt to cover her tracks for the reckless crime she was about to commit at a premises on Macaulay Way in Grimsby.
Janie doused an item in lighter fluid and posted it through the door of the neighbour she believed to be living there. Unbeknown to her, it was in fact the home of an elderly man who did not know who Janie was.
Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured as a result of the incident and Janie was arrested at the scene.
Detective Constable Jak Shephard, leading the investigation, said: “This was a reckless attack which could have caused significant consequences to an innocent member of the public.
“I hope the sentence will provide Janie with some time to reflect on her unforgiveable actions and provide the community with some reassurance that nobody else will come to harm at the hands of this woman.”
