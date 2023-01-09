Rugby Report: Lincoln, Boston & Hykeham among teams to begin 2023 with wins

Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV made a positive start to 2023 with a narrow 20-12 home win against Burton’s 2nd XV in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Jake Keeton, Dan Hill, Harry Marks and Harry Whittaker all scored tries for Lincoln in damp and muddy conditions at Longdales Park.

Whittaker, along with fellow subs Olly Stringer and Richie Dixon, made a great impact off the bench.

It was Whittaker’s late try which ultimately secured the bonus point for Lincoln. Captain Lewis Wilson broke and made about 40 metres, before passing inside to set up the try for the youngster.

Lincoln can certainly take plenty of positives out of the game, including their dominance in the set piece.

Lincoln now sit fourth in the table and travel to face second-placed Mellish in their next game on Saturday, January 14.

Lincoln’s Imps XV also made a winning start to the new year as Jack Miles crossed for a late try in a 24-17 home victory against a gutsy Skegness in NLD Merit Table East 1.

Brandon Hogan, Tom Law and Luke Brodrick also scored tries for Lincoln and Jack Randell successfully slotted over two conversions.

Matthew Coley, Lewis Morgan, and John Hummel all crossed for tries for Skegness, who were playing for the first time in the kit from their new long-term sponsor of the club Tomlinsons Caravan Park.

Skegness’ remaining points came via the boot of Hummel, who kicked one conversion.

Lincoln Ladies battled hard but were unable to turn enough of their large spells of possession into points as they begun 2023 with a narrow 14-5 home defeat against Derby.

Derby scored the only try of the opening 40 minutes to take a narrow 7-0 lead in at the break.

Lincoln hit back to reduce the deficit to just two points within 10 minutes of the restart. Captain Abi Lee set up Lincoln’s player of the match Rose Buchanan on a crash ball.

Buchanan then sucked in three players before popping the ball up to Jenna Bierton, who passed to Fluck. Fluck then outpaced two defenders before beating the Derby full-back to go over for a great try.

Derby scored their second try in the second half. Lincoln also made it close to the Derby try line several times in the final minutes, but just couldn’t quite execute their chances enough to avoid a narrow defeat.

Elsewhere, in local women’s rugby, Boston Ladies claimed a hard-fought 21-0 victory at home against Sleaford in an all-Lincolnshire clash in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

Hannah Booth, Tiana Wollaston and Lillie Smith all scored tries in an impressive performance by Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Booth who successfully kicked all three conversions.

Sleaford battled hard and refused to give up despite the result.

In the same division, Kesteven Ladies showed great heart in a battling 31-15 defeat away against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies.

Kesteven’s tries were scored by Kelly Chittock, Hannah Weston-Smith, and Hermione Farmer.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Ella Nutbrown and Trisa Mahoney both scored tries as Scunthorpe Women lost 22-10 at home against Doncaster.

Scunthorpe can take plenty of positives away from the match which saw Mahoney named as their forward of the match.

Jorja Lyons was named as Scunthorpe’s back of the match, while Doncaster picked out Jodie Britcliffe as the North Lincolnshire club’s best player.

Captain Daisy Attley slotted over a penalty as Stamford Women beat Belper 13-0 in a friendly in Derbyshire.

Annmarie Mullen and Georgia Mackinley both scored tries for Stamford.

Stamford coach Paul Beard said: “It took us a little bit to get going, but the determination and desire from the girls got us the win.

“We hope to use it as a springboard for the rest of the season now to continue our growth and development.”

Other Results – Men’s Rugby

In Regional 1 North East, James Dyson scored his side’s only try of the match as Scunthorpe secured a losing bonus point in a 14-7 defeat at Ilkley.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Ben Hyde who kicked one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Market Rasen & Louth felt they had victory snatched away from them after Loughborough were awarded a penalty try in the last play of the game.

Marius Berger grabbed a brace of tries, and Jake Pryer and Sam Lempard each scored one, as Rasen suffered a 28-22 defeat.

Their remaining points came via the boot of Spen Holvey, who successfully kicked one conversion in windy conditions.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), a late try from Josh Lynch helped Bourne to a narrow 25-23 win away against Market Bosworth.

It was the second of Lynch’s two tries and Jamie Colangelo also crossed for a five pointer.

Captain Sam Evision successfully kicked two conversions and two penalties to ensure victory for the Lincolnshire side.

In the same division, Stamford battled hard in a 25-14 defeat away against St Ives (Midlands).

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Boston continued their push for promotion as two tries from Jose Araujo helped them to a 51-0 home victory against Bakewell Mannerians.

Deano Deane, Lewis Eldin, Mason Coulam, James Bray, Koebi Austin, and Danny Wilson also scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Bray who kicked four conversions and one penalty.

In the top-of-the-table clash, leaders Kesteven came out on top with a narrow 14-6 win against second-placed Mansfield at Woodnook.

Gav Purvis crossed for a try, which was converted by Joe Raddings, while the hosts were also awarded a penalty try.

Gainsborough pushed Nottingham Moderns all the way as they secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 22-21 defeat at home against Nottingham Moderns.

Harry Beresford grabbed a brace of tries for Gainsborough and Billy Nicholson scored one.

Brad Beresford kicked Gainsborough’s remaining points by successfully slotting over all three conversions.

Evan Picking crossed for two tries as Grimsby battled hard in a 28-12 home defeat against Nottingham Casuals.

Jess Matthews added one conversion for Grimsby, while Will Stowe impressed on his debut for this hosts following his move from Hull Ionians.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding continued their great league campaign as Sam Noble’s two tries helped them to a 12-10 home victory against Northampton Mens Own.

Conall Mason successfully slotted over one conversion for Spalding who have won 12 of their 13 league games so far this season and they sit seven points behind leaders Daventry.

North Hykeham had a day to remember in Counties 3 Midlands East (North) as they secured a comprehensive 52-5 victory over Paviors’ 2nd XV.

Dan Furneaux crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Hykeham and Leo Cross grabbed a brace on a fine afternoon for the Lincolnshire side.

Sam Cooke, Jamie Robson, and Max Foster also scored tries for Hykeham, with the latter successfully slotting over six conversions.

In the same division, Sleaford were also victorious as Adam Loveday and Peter Vince both scored tries in a 21-19 win at Ollerton.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Tim O’Sullivan who kicked three penalties and one conversion.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Kieran Lynch slotted over two penalties as Deepings endured a difficult start to the year with a 31-6 home defeat against leaders Bedford Swifts.

Deepings were still able to take several positives out of the game, including the performance of their man-of-the-match George Stevens.

Alan Flanders and Lewis Manning both scored tries as Stamford College Old Boys battled hard in a 20-12 defeat at South Leicester.

The Lincolnshire side’s remaining points came from Carl Brierley Lewis who kicked one conversion.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Captain Oliver Brett and Joe Bradley both scored tries as Barton & District lost 26-17 at home against Hullensians.

Morgan Williams successfully slotted over both conversions and kicked a penalty for the home side.

In NLD Merit Table East 1, Adam Teskey crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Market Rasen’s 2nd XV beat Horncastle 39-12.

Captain Angus Treadgold and Ben Keat both grabbed a brace of tries, while Calum Dufton kicked two conversions.

Adam Wood and Phil Wingham both scored tries for Horncastle, with Troy Willerton adding one conversion.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV were also in action with a friendly at Mansfield and two tries from Jack Palin helped them to a 22-19 win.

Finn Tumman and Olly Coyal also scored tries for Kesteven and the latter also added one conversion.

