Scunthorpe United condemn “unacceptable” pitch invasion from fans

Scunthorpe United has expressed disappointment at a pitch invasion from fans of the Iron over the weekend, as protests against the club’s current ownership continue to cause a scene.

Fans stormed the pitch during the second half of their National League game with Woking on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat for the Iron.

The protests lasted several minutes and caused the game to be temporarily delayed, as fans made their feelings clear on owner Peter Swann.

It comes just days after HM Revenue & Customs issued Scunthorpe United with a winding-up petition over an alleged unpaid tax bill.

The North Lincolnshire club sits rock bottom of the fifth tier, staring back-to-back relegations in the face as the team continue to spiral both on and off the pitch.

Scunthorpe’s Chief Operating Officer Lee Turnbull has issued a statement after the pitch invasion, saying that while frustrations are shared, the actions of Saturday are “totally unacceptable.”

Pitch invasion stops play at Glanford Park as fans protest against Scunthorpe United owner Peter Swann.#BBCFootball #iron #uti pic.twitter.com/fSzJTHXorF — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) January 14, 2023

He said: “We have listened to and heard the voices of our supporters. The frustrations of the takeover are shared by everyone connected to Scunthorpe United.

“Yesterday’s pitch encroachment was totally unacceptable. Not only is it a criminal offence to go onto the pitch, but it visibly effected the team.

“Michael Nelson, his staff and the players were thoroughly disappointed by the actions of those people that disrupted the game.

“I believe also that the majority of our supporters yesterday were also dismayed by their own supporters attempting to and getting onto the pitch.

“I’m all for freedom of speech and the backing you have given the players from the terrace and stands this season has been excellent, but yesterday was unacceptable. It was hugely disappointing and damaging to all of us who work for Scunthorpe United.

“No doubt there will be repercussions from the governing bodies which potentially could affect finances or even more severe, a points reduction. Equally, the police will also be knocking on a few doors of those pitch invaders which will probably result in arrests being made.

“Let’s hope the actions of a few do not deter any of the interested parties involved in negotiations at this late stage.”

A takeover had looked close for the Iron, but a corporate restructuring specialist has since been appointed to help the club find a buyer, and if the winding-up petition is left unchallenged, the team could see its assets frozen.

