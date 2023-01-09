Sink hole which swallowed lorry wheel to be repaired in ‘programme of works’
The road collapsed last week
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a sinkhole which appeared in a Lincolnshire village last week.
Salem Street, in Gosberton near Spalding, was closed last week after the hole opened up under a lorry, taking the vehicle’s rear wheels and leaving it stuck for several hours.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council has said that emergency works have begun at the junction but that crews are coming up with a programme of works.
They said that Anglian Water was due to check its underground equipment once the hole had been drained.
“Once this is complete, LCC specialist contractors will move in to shore up the sides of the hole so that deep-fill repair and road reinstatement can begin as soon as possible,” they said.
“Currently, the A152 remains open with two-way traffic lights in place for the safety of road users and works crews.
“The junction with Salem Street will remain closed whilst the works are ongoing.”