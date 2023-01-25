Skegness school closes amid serious armed police incident
Firearms officers were deployed to a property nearby
A primary school in Skegness has closed as armed police continue to deal with an incident on a nearby street.
Lincolnshire Police said firearms officers were deployed to a property on Tennyson Green at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, January 24 and remained on the scene on Wednesday morning.
The Richmond School on Richmond Drive posted a statement on social media shortly after 9am on Wednesday saying: “There is a serious incident currently occurring on one of the local streets near to school.
“School will be closed today (Wednesday). Please do not bring your children to school. Please pass this message to other parents and families.
“We apologise for the late notice; police officers have just arrived at school to advise us to close until the incident is resolved. Please do not call the school except in an emergency.”
The school issued a further statement at around 11.15am which read: “We have not received any further information from the police in the last couple of hours, so the school remains closed. We will get back in touch when we know more.”
Shortly after publication, the school confirmed it will remain closed for the remainder of the day.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information about this incident. This story will be updated as soon as we know more.
