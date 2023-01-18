Staff across Lincoln universities to take part in national strikes

Part of a “protect the right to strike day” with multiple unions

Over 70,000 higher education staff, including those at the University of Lincoln and Bishop Grosseteste University, will be going on strike on February 1 with trade unions locked in a dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

The University and College Union has called for the strike action on Wednesday, February 1, as it finds itself locked in disputes with 150 universities over issues surrounding, pensions, working conditions and salaries. Among those universities are both of Lincoln’s offerings – the University of Lincoln and Bishop Grosseteste University.

It will be the latest strike action held by the University and College Union (UCU) following well-attended demonstrations across the country in November last year.

Members warned at the last strike in Lincoln that this was just a “warning shot” and that statement would appear true, with the announcement of more industrial action days by the UCU.

The UCU claims that university management imposed a 3% pay rise after “a decade of below-inflation pay awards”, and said a meeting with trade unions on Monday saw the Universities and Colleges Employers Association not budge from their 4-5% offer made last week.

Members at the UCU are also demanding a revoke of pension cuts and a restoration of benefits, with claims that the package of cuts last year left average members 35% worse off from their guaranteed future retirement income.

The union has warned that the clock is ticking for university bosses to find an acceptable deal in negotiations, with a further 17 days of action due to take place across February and March. The precise dates of these will be revealed in due course.

Owen Clayton is the Branch Chair of the Lincoln UCU, and he told The Lincolnite: “Staff love teaching students and so we do not take this action lightly. Our pay has gone down by a quarter since 2009 and enough is enough.

“Evidence shows that students support us, and are angry that while they are paying tuition fees that money does not get to frontline staff. We support all other workers taking similar action in standing up for their rights.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Whilst the cost-of-living crisis rages, university vice-chancellors are dragging their feet and refusing to use the vast wealth in the sector to address over a decade of falling pay, rampant casualisation and massive pension cuts.

“On February 1, 70,000 university staff will walk out alongside fellow trade unions and hundreds of thousands of other workers to demand their fair share.

“UCU remains committed to reaching a negotiated settlement, but if university employers don’t get serious and fast, more strike action fill follow in February and March.”

February 1 strikes across the board

A number of trade unions representing workers across various sectors have called for industrial action on the same day, Wednesday, February 1, as disputes over pay and conditions continue.

It has been dubbed as “protect the right to strike day” by the Trades Union Congress, with multiple unions confirming they will take part in action as part of a protest against a controversial government proposal.

MPs voted in favour of a new minimum service bill that aims to clamp down on mass strikes on Tuesday, ordering a set number of people to work in key sectors during stages of industrial action.

The bill has been widely criticised as an attempt to muzzle trade unions and deter people from their democratic right to strike, as sanctions could be imposed on people who go on strike when they are supposed to be at work.

Aslef, the trade union for train drivers, announced strike action affecting 15 rail operators for February 1. With LNER and East Midlands Railway being two of the operators impacted by this, it is likely that Lincolnshire’s train network will again grind to a halt on that day.

As well as this, more than 100,000 civil servants are expected to walk out from various departments on the same day, following a vote by members of the Public and Commercial Services Union.

Teachers across England and Wales will also commence strike action on February 1, arranging seven different strike days across February and March in various areas of the country.

With university staff now joining this day of industrial action, and the looming threat of more ambulance strikes also on the horizon, Wednesday, February 1 could prove to be one of the biggest strike days in modern history.

