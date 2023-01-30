Stonebow Media announces 2023 Lincolnshire awards events schedule

Stonebow Media is excited to announce its schedule of Lincolnshire events and awards for 2023, which aim to recognise and reward businesses across various sectors.

Following a successful 2022 season, which saw 50 winners and over 200 finalists being celebrated, the programme for 2023 has been expanded to encompass even more sectors throughout Lincolnshire.

Our events would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, who allow us to share these events with our readers and the greater Lincolnshire community.

The first in our 2023 programme is Lincolnshire Business Week at the end of May, culminating in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards.

Throughout Lincolnshire Business Week, there will be a series of summits, conferences, and showcases that focus on environmental impact and sustainability for businesses, highlight the thriving tech and agri-tech sectors, and provide resources for students and businesses looking to build their future in Lincolnshire.

Monday 22 – Friday 26 May 2023

Monday, May 22 – Social Change Better Business Summit – The day will focus on panel discussions, including how to register your business for the B-Corp standard, key note speakers, and advice and discussions on how to make your business more environmental and sustainable. Register interest.

Tuesday, May 23 – Tech and Agri-Tech Showcase – Technology and Agri-Tech are two of the largest growing sectors in Lincolnshire and through showcases, panel discussions and key note talks we’ll bring together the biggest industry leaders in these sectors. Register interest.

Wednesday, May 24 – Business Accelerator Conference – The showcase is an opportunity for startups to gain visibility, make valuable connections, and potentially secure funding or partnerships. It is also an opportunity for investors, customers, and partners to discover promising startups and evaluate their potential for investment or collaboration. Register interest.

Friday, May 26 will see businesses from all over the county come together for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. The headline sponsors of the awards are the University of Lincoln’s Enterprise & Research department.

In its second year, nominations are now open for the Business Excellence Awards.

The deadline for nominations is April 7th, with a judging lunch scheduled for April 13th.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26th.

SME of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Exporter/International Business of the Year

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year

Agri-Food Business of the Year

Charitable Business of the Year

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Business of the Year

Tech Business of the Year Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges. We are also pleased to be supporting many other sectors throughout the year.

Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards – 23 June 2023

Lincolnshire Education Awards – 14 July 2023

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards – 12 October 2023

Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 – 2 November 2023

Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards – 17 November 2023

Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards – 7 December 2023