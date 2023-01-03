Swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre reopens after year-long closure
Yarborough Leisure Centre swimming pool reopens following significant investment
The main swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre has reopened following extensive works to the building’s ceiling.
Opening on 2 January, 2023, the pool, which is owned by City of Lincoln Council and managed by Active Nation, is now welcoming returning and new swimmers as New Years’ resolutions of getting active kick in.
A significant sum has been invested into the pool, which has seen a brand new ceiling, with works above the ceiling carried out, new lighting, a new air handling unit and further ventilation relocation works above the pool edge to allow for future maintenance.
To celebrate the opening, Active Nation is offering everyone a chance to get swimming for just a £1 joining fee throughout January.
Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “I’d like to thank our specialist contractors for their hard work to ensure the main pool was completed as quickly as possible for members of the public.
“As a city council, we understand the physical and mental benefits of swimming and staying active, which is why we were committed to seeing this pool reopen when we are aware many across the country are closing.
“As Lincoln’s only public pool, we are absolutely delighted to now see the pool open and in use and look forward to welcoming back members new and returning to Yarborough Leisure Centre.”
Harriet Barker, Acting Business Manager at Active Nation added: “It has been great to see the main pool back open and being able to welcome our supporters back into our venue for swimming.
“We are looking forward to more supporters returning to our pool programme activities and continuing to inspire the nation to improve their health and well-being.”
For further details about swimming at Yarborough Leisure Centre, visit: Pool opening Lincoln – Active Nation
