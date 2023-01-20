The Lincolnite tries: Eastern European snacks from Lincoln international supermarket
Including snacks from Poland, Romania and Lithuania
Crisps, pork pies and scotch eggs may come to mind when you think of snacks, but there may also be many from elsewhere in Europe you haven’t tried which are within the aisles at the Super Lincs international supermarket on Lincoln High Street.
Whether they appeal to you or not, many of the various Eastern European snacks in the shop are certainly intriguing to find out what they taste like, so we took a range of them for a taste test.
Super Lincs sells a range of food, including Polish, Romanian, Bulgarian, Lithuanian and Latvian snacks, as well as fresh cakes and other delights.
We picked up a selection of items to try that we weren’t familiar with, as well as getting recommendations from the shop’s Polish manager Judy Klawinsz.
This included Viva banana rolls from Romania, Polish Flisaczki which is iced gingerbread with lemon flavour, and Laima Avenu Zefirs marshmallow biscuits from Lithuania. The iced gingerbread biscuits were voted by the majority as the favourite snack.
Super Lincs Manager Judy Klawinsz told The Lincolnite that Delicje strawberry like Jaffa cakes and the Beskidzkie mix from Poland are among the best sellers.
She said: “We can recommend the products from different countries and are not scared to introduce new food to our customers.”
Super Lincs has also lived up to their promise of improvements after last summer’s one star food hygiene rating soared up to the maximum score of five after a further visit in October 2022.
Regarding the improved food hygiene rating, she added: “We are really happy. Most of the things were small and paperwork related and we have learnt from the experience.”
