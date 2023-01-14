The Lincolnite tries: New Romanian restaurant on Lincoln High Street
We took Magy.c Barbeque for a taste test
A new Romanian restaurant has opened in Lincoln offering traditional favourites such as homemade minced meat rolls, spiced marinated lamb, tripe beef soup and various grilled meat options.
Marian Chirea, 42, and Geanina Dobrin, 45, had a successful pop-up at Hemswell Cliff car boot sale for three years, which gained so much popularity that the couple wanted to open their own restaurant.
Magy.c Barbeque is located at 376A High Street in the unit formerly occupied by Gabby Kennedy’s Greek restaurant. Back then, it changed hands and become known as Mezzo House, and has also in more recent times been called Cantinho and Greek Grill, but it has now begun its new Romanian adventure under new ownership.
Marian and Geanina opened their new Romanian restaurant on December 22 last year and told The Lincolnite: “It’s been very busy and people have enjoyed it.”
The couple hope to add a takeaway option in the coming months, while the alcohol licence is in the process of being sorted so they will be able to serve alcohol in the near future to go with their Romanian cuisine.
Magy.c Barbeque is open Tuesday to Sunday between 1pm and 10pm, but it is closed on Mondays.
See more of our photo gallery below:
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now