Thief banned from Louth shops
She has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order
Hayley Haywood, aged 40, of Church Street, Louth has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order for a series of thefts.
Haywood carried out a string of offences in the Louth area in 2022 resulting in seven charges.
She was arrested on 6 January, 2023 and charged with the following offences:
- Theft of £80 worth of goods from Lincolnshire Co-Op, Newbridge Hill, Louth, on 12 December 2022
- Theft of 12 wreaths from All Occasion Flowers, Eastgate, Louth on 12 December 2022
- Theft of £143.50 confectionary and Pokemon cards from Darkes Garage, Grimsby Road, Louth, on 30 December 2022
- Theft of £143.50 confectionary and Pokemon cards from Darkes Garage, Grimsby Road, Louth, on 31 December 2022
- Going Equipped- Having possession of pliers on her person in order to commit the offence of theft by using them to remove clothing tags on 27 May 2022
- Theft of £150 coat from Millets, East Gate, Louth on 27 May 2022
- ABH – Assaulted a staff member at Millets, East Gate, Louth, whilst committing a shop theft on 27th May 2022
She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 7 January and was handed a 20 week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months.
She has also been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order which states she is not to enter any retail premises in Louth other than Lincoln Co-Op Pharmacy in Eastgate and Aldi in Newbridge Hill.
Haywood was also put on a drug rehabilitation order and ordered to pay compensation of £80 to Lincolnshire Co-Op, £72 to All occasions Florists, £287 to John Darkes Ltd and £150 to Millets, all in Louth.
Sergeant Kelly Palmer said: “Haywood has caused persistent issues within the Louth community for a long time. She targeted retail premises with no regard for the impact her actions would have on staff, the business or the local community.
“We want to protect our communities from all types of offending, and orders like this enable us to send a clear message that her behaviour won’t be tolerated. It also provides reassurance to our community that if she does breach the conditions, she will face a criminal conviction which could lead to prison time. She now has an opportunity to take the help and support being offered and rehabilitate herself.”
We keep a continued watch of people who have been issued with CBOs, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to recognise offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.
If you have an incident you feel needs police attention, please contact us on 101.