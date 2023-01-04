Transfer and investment are ‘marvellous’ news for Lincoln community centre

The St Giles Community Centre will become “a real asset for the area” after a change of owners was approved.

The Lincolnshire YMCA will invest £1.5 million to improve the Lincoln facility, pending funding, bringing it back into full use.

Councillors heard that the building on Swift Gardens is currently used for just a fraction of the available hours.

Groups only make use of it for 10 hours a week, barely 10% of the overall time.

The Lincolnshire YMCA will be given a 25-year tenancy for peppercorn rent, provided it receives funding from the national Youth Investment Fund.

Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe described the transfer as “absolutely marvellous” at a meeting of the Executive.

“What’s not to like about this? It’s slid into disuse, but this will hopefully bring it back into full use,” he said.

“Hopefully, we will get assurance that existing users will still have access to the building.”

Councillor Sue Burke agreed: “This will be an excellent use of a building and will be an asset to the area.”

It was noted that the St Giles area meets the criteria for the government funding to improve youth facilities, making it an “ideal location”.

The licence agreement with Lincolnshire County Council expired at the end of 2022, and the transfer is also expected to give the city council modest savings.

The renovation would help to address the lack of facilities in the area.

A youth centre was previous located next door, but this had to be demolished after an arson attack in 2016.

