Troubled Lincoln nightclub closes suddenly

A week after saying it was just closing for “much needed rest”

A nightclub in Lincoln which opened less than three months ago has suddenly closed – possibly for good.

The Basement nightclub on Butchery Court held its launch event on October 29, 2022.

After taking over the premies Paul Bentley, who also owns Bentley’s Bar on Broadgate in Lincoln, promised the venue would be “a lot clearer, a lot nicer and a lot safer”.

At the time, he also said that he had invested in £20,000 and that “you shouldn’t take a place on if you can’t maintain it properly”.

The venue has also been known by other names under previous ownerships, including Place2B, The Alleykat Club and Rock Haven.

On January 2 this year the venue put out a social media post looking for bands to start band nights at the club.

A day later it posted again saying it had “made the decision to close this week for much needed rest” and that it hoped to “be back up and running from next week (week commencing January 9).

However, on January 9 the club announced with “great sadness” that “The Basement has closed its doors for good”.

The message was signed off by DJ Noots who said: “We would like to thank you all for your support and from all of the staff we wish you all the best.”.

There had also been rumours that Bentley’s Bar had closed too, but when The Lincolnite contacted the venue on Tuesday, January 10 we were told that it was open as normal.

The Lincolnite also tried to contact the owner of The Basement Paul Bentley on both Tuesday and Wednesday, January 10 and 11, but there was no reply by the time of publication.

When The Basement was previously called Place2B the operator at the time surrendered his licence.

The landlord, Simon Ward, was called before councillors in May last year after a series of incidents at the premises, from criminal damage to assault. However, he voluntarily gave up the licence for Place2B instead.

