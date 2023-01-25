Two arrested following firearms incident in Skegness
Firearms officers were deployed to the scene
Two men have been arrested following an incident in Skegness.
Firearms officers were deployed to an address on Tennyson Green at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January following reports of two males with a firearm.
Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a fiream without a certificate. They remain in police custody.
The Richmond School in Skegness was closed while the incident was ongoing due to its close proximity to the incident.
A police presence will remain for the majority of the afternoon and we would urge the public to speak to our officers if they have any concerns.
We would like to thank the community for their support while the incident was ongoing.
