Two men charged over 1k cannabis grow in Grantham
The plants were removed to be destroyed
Update 1.41pm, 30 January
We have charged two men with was charged with production of a controlled drug of class B following the discovery of a cannabis grow at a disused shop in Grantham High Street.
Hieu Van Nguyen, 33, of High Street, Grantham and Thu Duc Nguyen, 43, of no fixed address were charged on Friday evening and remanded in police custody for a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 28.
Following this hearing, both men were further remanded into custody for a future hearing at the Crown Court.
Original release:
We are in attendance at a large cannabis grow found in a disused shop in High Street, Grantham following on intelligence from the local community.
We were called to reports that cannabis was being grown in the building at 4.39pm yesterday (26 January).
Officers were dispatched and found the grow at 4.44pm. It is estimated to contain around 1,000 mature plants spread over three floors.
The building is being made safe today and the plants removed to be destroyed.
An investigation has now been launched and officers remain on the scene and in the local area today while initial enquiries are carried out.
A 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply/ production of drugs and remain in police custody.
