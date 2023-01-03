Violent Lincoln High Street attacker jailed for one month

“You are becoming a regular before these courts”

A man who took part in a violent attack on Lincoln High Street has been sentenced to four weeks imprisonment after he failed to attend his probation appointments.

Nathan Williamson, now 20, was one of four men who were sentenced for their roles in two horrific attacks just moments apart on one man in Lincoln.

A 38-year-old man was walking along High Street on Thursday, January 14, 2019, when he was attacked by two teenagers at 5am in full view of witnesses.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Williamson and Corey Stenner dragged the victim to the floor, and then kicked and stamped on him close to High Bridge.

With his face visibly bloodied, the man was approached by Adrian Johnson and Mark Guest.

Johnson blocked his path and then both began attacking him.

Guest hit the victim with a bottle of Lambrini before punching him repeatedly in the face, while Johnson pulled him to the floor and stamped on him.

Both then ran off but were arrested within minutes by Taser-equipped officers.

All four men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court in January 2021.

Johnson, then 34, of no fixed address, and Guest, then 38, of Monks Road, Lincoln, were each sentenced to five years and eight months imprisonment.

The two teens were identified through CCTV two hours after the attack.

Stenner, then 19, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness, received a one-year community order and 30 days rehabilitation, and Williamson of Princess Street, Lincoln was sentenced to a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, told a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court that Williamson failed to attend two probation appointments in July and August last year.

Williamson, who is now serving a 42 week prison sentence for an unrelated matter, admitted breaching the terms of his youth rehabilitation order.

Passing a four week concurrent jail sentence Judge Simon Hirst warned Williamson: “When you get out of prison you will have a clean slate.

“You don’t need a lecture from me, but you are becoming a regular before these courts.

“If you don’t sort yourself out you are going to be spending longer sentences inside.”

