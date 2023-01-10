Found: Woman last seen in Lincoln missing for a week
Have you seen Emma?
Update: Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed that Emma has been found safe and well.
We are appealing for help to find 30-year-old Emma.
Emma was last seen in the Lincoln area on Tuesday 3 January.
She is described as having a slim build and is five foot seven inches tall.
She was last seen wearing a grey beanie hat, a ¾ length green puffa jacket, an orange sweatshirt, grey jogging bottoms and black DKNY trainers.
If you have seen Emma or know where she may be, please call us on 101 and quote PID 105460.
