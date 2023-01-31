Workers to join striking teachers in Lincoln rally
In solidarity for fair pay, conditions and securing jobs
Workers will join striking teachers during a march and rally in Lincoln on Wednesday in a demonstration of solidarity against anti-union legislation.
Around 100,000 teachers will go on strike across the UK on Wednesday, February 1, including a ‘considerable number’ in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire County Council previously said they aren’t aware of any planned full school closures, which will be down to individual headteachers. However, a school in Welton near Lincoln will close five year groups on Wednesday.
The dispute revolves around pay, with the NEU saying its members have been given a real-term pay-cut, and claims both students and teachers are being failed by the government.
Lincoln and District Trade Union Council, in collaboration with 12 other unions, will meet in Lincoln City Centre on February 1 to defend jobs, pay and conditions. This is on the same day as strikes from other workers including university staff and rail workers.
The event will begin at St Martin’s Square from 11am with the peaceful march due to start at 12pm. The march will go down the High Street and onto Speakers Corner and right onto Sincil Street, before congregating outside the bus/train stations for speeches.
The unions present will be:
- Royal College of Nursing
- National Education Union
- Fire Brigades Union
- University and College Union
- GMB Union
- RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers)
- Unite the Union
- Unison
- ASLEF (the train drivers’ union)
- NASUWT (the teachers’ union)
- CWU (the communications union)
