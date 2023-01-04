4 hours ago

Young farmers raise over £2,000 for charity with festive tractor run

Supporting the local farming community

A group of young farmers attending a Christmas tractor run have raised more than £2,000 for their local farming community.

The second annual Harmston Young Farmers Club Tractor Run took place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – with 45 tractors taking part.

The event was in aid of the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, a local charity providing pastoral and practical support to farmers.

Tractors were given festive makeovers with Christmas decorations. | Photo: Canon in the Country

Tractors were given festive makeovers with Christmas lights, reindeer antlers and candy canes covering the vehicles as they rode in convoy through Harmston.

A fundraising page was set up to allow people to donate, as well as donation buckets accepting cash on the day of the tractor run.

Some 45 tractors were in attendance. | Photo: Canon in the Country

The JustGiving page raised £770 at the time of reporting, and cash donations brought the overall total over £2,000 for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network.

