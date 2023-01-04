Young farmers raise over £2,000 for charity with festive tractor run

A group of young farmers attending a Christmas tractor run have raised more than £2,000 for their local farming community.

The second annual Harmston Young Farmers Club Tractor Run took place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – with 45 tractors taking part.

The event was in aid of the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, a local charity providing pastoral and practical support to farmers.

Tractors were given festive makeovers with Christmas lights, reindeer antlers and candy canes covering the vehicles as they rode in convoy through Harmston.

A fundraising page was set up to allow people to donate, as well as donation buckets accepting cash on the day of the tractor run.

The JustGiving page raised £770 at the time of reporting, and cash donations brought the overall total over £2,000 for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network.

