£3.5m revamp project begins on Gainsborough Hospital ward

Hopes for the project to be finished later this year

New bedroom space and a larger palliative care suite will be built in a £3.5 million improvement project for a community ward at John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough.

The Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, managed by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, helps patients who require time-limited inpatient care and rehabilitation.

It is often used after an acute stay in hospital, for patients who are still not yet ready to be discharged home – as well as serving as an admission spot for people who attended A&E or an Urgent Treatment Centre, should the community ward be better for their needs.

A £3.5 million improvement project will see the building’s care experience enhanced with new facilities and accommodation areas – scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2023.

NHS Property Services will work with Lindum Group to deliver three new 4-bedded bedrooms, four single bedrooms and a larger palliative care suite.

As well as this, the new accommodation and shower rooms will be fully accessible with ceiling hoists, given the limited mobility of most patients admitted to Scotter Ward.

A new day room will be utilised for therapy sessions or visits, while the ward team will benefit from a larger staff room, separate changing areas and an improved staff kitchen.

Maz Fosh, Chief Executive at LCHS, said: “I am delighted that the construction is now underway to revamp the area in the John Coupland Hospital to make way for a new Scotter Ward. It really demonstrates our commitment to Gainsborough and providing care closer to home in our local community hospital.

“The new ward will be located on the ground floor, making it much more accessible for patients and visitors. Many patients who stay on Scotter Ward are elderly, so the new accommodation has been designed and will be decorated in a dementia-friendly way providing the best quality and up-to-date care environment to those who need it.”

Paul Jones, Principal Construction Manager, NHSPS, said: “We are proud to be a part of this project to improve facilities for patients and staff at Scotter Ward in John Coupland Hospital.

“This significant investment will ensure a safe and modern environment that caters to the needs of those who use the space day to day. The project is a great example of collaboration between NHS partners who we look forward to working with in the future.”

Matthew Turner, Lindum Construction Manager, said: “We are very happy to be starting work on this exciting project, and continuing our positive involvement in the Gainsborough community.

“The modernisation of the ward will provide patients with an improved standard of care, that can suit every patient’s needs.

“We will be adding three new extensions and a new day room to the ward, with new walls, floors and ceilings. These extensions will create three four-bed wards, giving patients more space to receive care.”

