A15 closed due to overturned lorry
Avoid the A15 north of Caenby Corner
A section of the A15 north of Caenby Corner has been closed due to an overturned lorry.
It is understood the stretch of road is closed in both directions from A631 (Caenby Corner) to B1205 Kirton Road.
A detour is in operation and police are diverting drivers through Kirton in Lindsey.
AA Traffic has marked the incident as a ‘rolled over truck’.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed a lorry had entered a ditch at the side of the road. The driver was not injured.