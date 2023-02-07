A52 closed near Grantham after serious crash

Emergency services have closed the A52 in both directions due to a serious collision involving one vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said it is not yet known how long the road will be closed for, as officers attended the single-vehicle collision on the A52 at Barrowby Road, Grantham.

Updates were shared by the police and National Highways at around 11am on Tuesday morning, asking drivers to avoid the area while emergency services manage the situation.

Extent of injuries are as yet unclear, but the incident has been referred to as “serious”.

Diversion routes are in operation for people in both directions of the A52.

Road users are travelling westbound are advised to take the following diversion:

From the A52(T) junction with the A1(T), take the northbound entry slip road for the A1(T) north and continue on the A1(T)

Take the exit slip road at Newark and head south on the A46(T)

Re-join the westbound A52(T) at Saxondale roundabout.

Road users are travelling eastbound are advised to take the following diversion:

From the A52(T) Saxondale Island, take the exit onto the A46(T) and continue north until the roundabout with the A1(T)/A17

At this roundabout, take the A1(T) southbound exit and follow the A1(T) until the A52(T) junction at Barrowby.

At the top of the slip road rejoin the A52(T).

More information will be available in due course.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.