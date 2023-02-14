Aldi announces plans for new Bourne store
A formal application will be submitted soon
Discount food supermarket Aldi has launched a consultation for a new store in Bourne.
The chain said its plans to develop land on West Road would represent a “significant economic investment” into Bourne.
It believes the new store would “help ease the impact of the current cost-of-living crisis”.
“The new store would provide customers with better-value products to help make their money go further.
“Many residents of Bourne already travel to our existing stores in Stamford and Spalding to reach Aldi’s high-quality, low-cost offering.
“The introduction of a new Aldi food store in Bourne would improve the immediate local retail offering, creating more competition and improving choice for the local community.”
The store has, on Tuesday, launched a community consultation which will last two weeks and close at midnight on Tuesday, February 28.
An in-person event will also take place at 1 Hub, Queens Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX, between 3pm and 7pm on February 23.
A virtual public exhibition will be available on this website between these dates.
Aldi is looking to submit its planning application to South Kesteven District Council in the coming months.
To view the plans, visit the ‘Virtual Exhibition’ and complete the online feedback form.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.