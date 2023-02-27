Amazing pictures of Northern Lights over Lincolnshire

They should be visible again tonight

The skies over Lincolnshire were lit up in a stunning display of the northern lights last night.

Stargazers across the UK were treated to a rare display, with vivid greens, reds and pinks in the sky.

Steve Fearn captured the amazing display at High Dyke at Byards Leap near Cranwell.

If you didn’t see them last night, you haven’t missed your chance – they are expected to make a return in the next few nights.

The lights were seen as far south as the Cornwall, but were visible for much of the country.

Northern lights are caused when particles from a solar flare hit the atmosphere, and are usually seen much further north than the UK.

The sun is expected to be particularly active over the next few years, meaning there the northern lights could become a frequent sight.

