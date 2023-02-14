Armed police arrest man in Grimsby after machete reports

A man remains in our custody following an incident in Grimsby where armed officers were deployed.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property near Crosland Road, Grimsby at around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 13 February) following reports of a man believed to be in possession of a machete.

For the safety of the public, armed officers were quickly deployed and following a thorough search of the area, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Our investigation is ongoing, however it is believed this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

We would like to thank the local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we dealt with the incident and would appeal to anyone with any further information to contact us on 101, quoting log 290 of 13 February.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

